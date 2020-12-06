1/1
Arthur Joseph Gilmore Jr.
1939 - 2020
Ledyard- Arthur Joseph Gilmore Jr., 81, died peacefully Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020 at his residence. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Carol, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as he succumbed to a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Nov. 5, 1939, in New London, as the beloved son and only child of the late Alvina Strickland Glynn Gilmore and Arthur J. Gilmore Sr.

He married Carol Reed in New London, October 4, 1975. They recently celebrated 45 years of marriage at home, instead of a typical casino trip. Arthur and Carol loved to travel and did so as often as they could. He loved studying his family's genealogy and conducted a great deal of research on this topic.

Mr. Gilmore graduated from New London High School and was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. At the age of 18, he began his tenure at General Dynamics Electric Boat, working his way up to senior draftsman. Arthur possessed superior mathematical skills and was able to share this knowledge with the new class of draftsmen and draftswomen until his re-retirement at age 80. Arthur was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Niantic. He will be remembered for his warm smile, dry sense of humor, love of family and friends, as well as his cherished feline companions.

Arthur is survived his wife Carol; his six children: Lisa Gilmore (Randy Church) of North Carolina; Laura Gross, Ann Kelly, David Gilmore, all of New London, Diane (Robert) Swan of Niantic and Cathy Connolly (Tom Burris) of Griswold. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Arthur relished the title, "father/grandfather and great-grandfather," and perfected his distinct, EB signature on cards to family and friends. He was predeceased by his loving cats, Dodger and Shadow; and his former spouse, Marie Gilmore-Conley.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours; however, a Celebration of Life will be held a at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's memory to the American Cancer Society Hospice of Southeastern Connecticut or the Connecticut Humane Society.

Published in The Day on Dec. 6, 2020.
