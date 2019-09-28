|
|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of ARTHUR S. LACY, JR. Dec. 23, 1946 - Sept. 28, 2004 I was never prepared to live the rest of my life without you. It's been 15 years, and still a day doesn't go by that I don't think of you and wish you were by my side. Thank you for your amazing signs. They bring me comfort and let me know that, no matter what, you're still watching over me...and that makes me smile. May God's love embrace us until we meet again. Love and miss you, Susan
Published in The Day on Sept. 28, 2019