Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Lacy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Lacy Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Lacy Jr. In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of ARTHUR S. LACY, JR. Dec. 23, 1946 - Sept. 28, 2004 I was never prepared to live the rest of my life without you. It's been 15 years, and still a day doesn't go by that I don't think of you and wish you were by my side. Thank you for your amazing signs. They bring me comfort and let me know that, no matter what, you're still watching over me...and that makes me smile. May God's love embrace us until we meet again. Love and miss you, Susan
Published in The Day on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.