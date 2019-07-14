Norwich - Arthur N LeBlanc, 92, of Norwich, died peacefully in his sleep June 30, 2019.



Born in Providence, R.I. June 12, 1927, "Art" was the son of the late Solomon and Blanche (Dufresne) LeBlanc. As a World War II- era veteran, he served faithfully in the U.S. Navy as a Fireman First Class aboard the USS Boxer. Art later worked for 31 years at the Norwich Public Utilities where he served as Wastewater Plant Superintendent.



Art lived his life by the motto "The sign on the door to success says push". He worked for everything he achieved and continuously educated himself throughout his life. His love for reading fed his curiosity as well as allowed him to acquire new skills – that served him well in his projects at home and as an experienced pilot and airplane owner. His determination and hard work enabled him to live an adventurous life he was fortunate to share with his best friend and wife, Ruth. Together, they traveled to their favorite destinations throughout the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean.



Most importantly, Art was a selfless man who valued his friends and family more than anything. He would happily go out of his way to serve others in any way he could. He was often found in leadership positions in the clubs and communities he was a part of. He took great pride in cooking his famous clam chowder for the Wednesday Cribbage retiree gang at the Westbrook Fish & Game Club. Art was also a proud member of the Briny Breezes, Florida, Board of Directors for 6 years, and President for 2 years.



In addition to his wife, Ruth (Nagle) LeBlanc, Art is survived by his daughters, Christine D'Hayden and Denise LeBlanc; stepdaughter Kathleen Smith (Joseph); brother, Roger LeBlanc; grandchildren, Matthew Scheufele, Kate Brine, Michael Smith and Kaelin Smith; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his stepson, William B Confrey, III; two sisters; and one brother.



Arthur Norman LeBlanc's life was full of remarkable accomplishments. He will be missed by all of those who were fortunate enough to know him.



A Memorial Mass for Art will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Cathedral of Saint Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich. There will be no calling hours and guests are asked to go directly to the church for the Mass. A military honors ceremony will follow the Mass at the Cathedral. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at a later date.



The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is entrusted with the arrangements.



Donations in his memory may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St, Norwich, CT 06360. Published in The Day on July 14, 2019