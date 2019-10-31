|
Groton - Arthur O. Bergenn, 91, of Groton, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, Oct. 30, 2019. He was born in New York, Dec. 12, 1928, to Olaf and Julia Bergenn.
He is predeceased by his wife Dolores (Moller) Bergenn; and sisters, Alice George and Eleanor Miller. He is survived by his sister Jane Bergenn; and brother Charles Bergenn.
He also is survived by his sons Bruce Bergenn (Xiulan), Eric Bergenn; daughters Jeanne Bergenn, Bonnie Duncan (James), and Laurie Bergenn; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was a man of many talents and an inspiration to his family for his tenacity, forthrightness and incredible intelligence. Having been recruited out of college, he worked for IBM for over 30 years. He loved boating and fishing, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with his family. A private ceremony at sea will send him on his final voyage.
Published in The Day on Oct. 31, 2019