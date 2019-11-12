|
|
Mystic - Arthur Olaf Bergenn, 90, died Oct. 30, 2019, in his beloved home on Lemont Road, Mystic of over 30 years, surrounded with wonderful neighbors. He was a loving husband to the love of his life, Dolores (Moller) Bergenn, having five children raised as a happy family on Long Island.
He started off as a hard worker to support and provide for his family, by the sweat of his brow, all on his own building a home on Long Island (Huntington) in between working many hours for IBM as a Computer Technician. He loved fixing things and could fix anything, which made his lifelong career very suited for him: fixing computers.
The Bergenn residence was a home full of singing. It was like the Sound of Music family, a gathering place for friends and family; filled with love, laughter and music. He spent time taking camping trips with five kids, including Buttermilk Falls and a 2-week vacation to Yellowstone National Park. (Broke his leg taking a pic of Old Faithful)
Arthur was an avid sailor and was self-taught on Nautical Teachings such as rope knots and all aspects of sailing. He was proud to be a "Square-head" being his father, Olaf was a "Viking" from Bergen, Norway; representing this best by flying the Norwegian flag on his sailboat, "The Genesis Too".
His 90th birthday was celebrated at "The Seahorse" which he frequented through the years in Noank. His favorite waitress, Kat (who he loved to tease) and owner Zach made his final birthday celebration a special tribute to him. His 80th celebration was at Constantine's in Niantic and his 70th at The Seaman's Inne with his favorite Banjo playing band he loved to sing and dance along to.
Arthur wrote out Birthday Cards faithfully with love and gift to all his 5 children and 14 grandchildren each year. He referred to them as "The Brattlies" but would say, "I Love All the Brattlies".
He spent 10 years in a wonderful relationship with a delightful lady named Karen (former school teacher from Ledyard).
As an Elk's Club member in Groton, he helped with the newspaper and waited tables.
When asked what was his favorite part of his childhood, he replied "My Dog". His last two loving dogs were Prissy and Soot and he was their "Good Master". It was so difficult for him to say his final good-byes to them.
He was a true patriot with a deep love for his country. He never missed displaying the American flag in his front yard. Always sang the Old Patriotic tunes with heart, passion and ferocity. Revering American Soldiers who fought for our country and could not say enough good about their service and heroism. He was a staunch Republican and could never fathom missing an opportunity to vote. Even at the end in his weakened condition heading home from a blood transfusion barely able to stand; stopping at the Groton library and going to the voting booth to cast his ballot!
He was the Mozart of Men. Brilliance was just one reason. His brilliance caused his own struggle with Science and a Higher-Power. He was fascinated by Science and always looking for scientific explanation through this field. Despite being a "devout atheist", he read the whole Bible and was the most moral person we knew.
He loved to use humor in almost any situation. "Just a little levity" he would say. For what is life without a little levity? With this observation, he was right on the ball again! He gravitated toward that word and its effect until the very end of his life, still making quips and showcasing his wit. Let's look back at his childhood journal for one excerpt:
BELLS: SOME BELLS HAVE A GRUFF VOICE A BONG, BONG, BONG. SOME BELLS SEEM TO LAUGH WITH A TINKLE, TINKLE. SO MANY BELLS, A CHURCH BELL, A DINNER BELL, A BIG BELL, A LITTLE BELL, ALL WITH A DIFFERENT VOICE.
Arthur O. Bergenn wrote this poem as a boy of 10 years of age. He was a great man of goodness in the world and a light of love and intellect for his adoring family. The large family he has left behind wishes with all our might to honor him justly for all he has done. We loved our father, grandfather and great-grandfather from the deepest depths of our hearts because of his abiding love for us. The vast family he leaves behind learned goodness, integrity and honor from him. Perhaps, as in his boyhood poem, each family member is a bell, All with a different voice. And, we are raising up our "voice" and ringing our bells for you, Arthur, to hear now. Do You Hear Us Arthur? Do you hear the chorus of lives singing because of your mighty impact? We now ring collectively, each of our individual bells, with a unique voice, in a symphony of love for you! May you always Hear and Feel our Love...Ring-A-Ling-A-Ling...
Published in The Day on Nov. 12, 2019