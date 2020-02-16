|
|
Falls Church, Va. - Arthur Suwalow, 92, peacefully completed a lifetime of service to God, family and country Jan. 26, 2020. He was born in 1928, into a Russian household near the Byelorussian-Polish border. Arthur's family were Whites, opposed to the Communist Reds. During those turbulent times, nearly half of his family was "liquidated as a class." In 1939, after Hitler invaded Poland from the west, starting World War II, the Soviet Union invaded from the east. With many of their relatives already executed under Stalin's Great Purge, Arthur's family learned that they would be next and escaped into Poland. They eventually made their way to Bavaria, Germany where they were seized by the Nazis and put to work as farmhands. Arthur attended a youth school to be educated to become the new Russian leadership when Germany was victorious.
After Germany's surrender in 1945, occupying powers allowed Arthur to continue his studies and earn a graduate degree from the College of Architecture and Civil Engineering in Mainz. With Allied-occupied Germany divided up, and Bavaria being the American zone, Arthur and his family had the opportunity to emigrate to the U.S. if they could find a sponsor who would support them. By pure luck, a small ad placed in a Russian-American newspaper was spotted by a distant relative then residing in The Bronx, N.Y. With only a few possessions, the family boarded a U.S. troopship in Bremen, and arrived in Boston in July 1949. They were each provided two dollars by the American Red Cross to begin their new life in the United States. The family settled in The Bronx, and Arthur and his father found work at the Steinway & Sons Piano factory in Astoria, Queens.
Soon however, the U.S. Army came calling, and to obtain citizenship, Arthur was drafted into the infantry, sent to basic training, and in 1951, was shipped off to fight in Korea. Promoted to the rank of corporal, Arthur was leading his platoon in battle in North Korea in October 1952, when they came under mortar attack. Arthur was severely wounded and given his battlefield last rites. He next woke up in a Tokyo hospital bed, and over several months of recuperation, wondered why he wasn't getting paid. His company clerk later admitted that his wounds looked so bad that he was marked down as KIA (killed in action). For his service, Arthur received the Korean Service Medal with Bronze Star, a Purple Heart medal, multiple flesh wounds, a leg full of shrapnel and his U.S. citizenship.
Back in the States, Arthur took additional engineering classes and began a long, successful career as an architectural civil engineer in New York City, specializing in designing parking garages. He met Margarita (Rita) Lapin, a fellow Russian émigré, while ice-skating at Wollman Memorial Rink in New York's Central Park. Her family had arrived from Russia via work camps under similar circumstances. They were soon married, eventually purchased a row house on a tree-lined street in Queens, and had two daughters.
Arthur loved traveling and skiing with his family, photography, scouting, Russian folk music, and was a devout Russian Orthodox Christian. When his beloved wife Rita succumbed to cancer in 1994, Arthur put his energy into serving his church and being the greatest grandfather. After retiring in 2002, he would divide his time between Queens, N.Y., and staying with his daughters' families in northern Virginia and Mystic.
Arthur had many friends. He always had a story or a saying to share and a toast to offer. He could engage almost anyone in conversation as he was fluent in English, Russian, German and Polish. Arthur was ever humble, always smiling, never uttering a critical word about anyone, never complaining and treating everyone with equal respect. Above all, he always appreciated everything about the United States of America. Arthur's first toast on Thanksgiving was always to the USA, noting that his family was grateful to have the opportunity to live and raise their children in a free society.
Arthur is survived by his sister Eleanora Grin and her husband Walter of Marlborough; his elder daughter Marina Morgenegg and her husband Cliff of Falls Church, Va. and their daughter Katherine of Astoria, N.Y.; and his younger daughter Tamara McKenna and her husband Bob of Mystic, and their daughters Julia of Norfolk, Va. and Daria of Charleston, S.C..
Gifts in memory of Arthur may be made to: Saint George Pathfinders of America (SGPA), c/o L. Pokrovsky, 838 Iron Latch Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417; or, Saint Xenia Fund, P.O. Box 290633, Brooklyn, NY 11229.
Published in The Day on Feb. 16, 2020