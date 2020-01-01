|
New London - Asia Maulana "Mookie" Warren, 44, of New London passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at home. She was born in New London the daughter of Savania Neal and the late Vern Warren.
A celebration of her life will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 60 Blackhall Street, New London. Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be private.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home, 108 Blinman Street, New London.
Published in The Day on Jan. 1, 2020