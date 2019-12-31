|
New London - Assunta M. "Sue" Reagan, 100, passed away peacefully Dec. 27, 2019, at Crescent Point at Niantic.
She was born June 16, 1919, in New London to the late Giuseppe and Maria (DiMarco) Miceli. She graduated from Chapman Technical High School and married the late Edward G. Reagan who predeceased her in April 1964.
After 30 years, Sue retired from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center as a Mail Room Supervisor in 1994.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Frank, Paul, Joseph, John; and her sister Rose Smith.
She is survived by sons, Dennis and his wife, Connie of Quaker Hill and Michael and his wife Lisa of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, James Reagan, Jennifer and her husband Sam Cheung, Ian and his wife Taylor Reagan, Kevin Reagan, and Casey Reagan; great-grandchildren, Jada and Jace Cheung; brother-in-law Robert Reagan of Freemont, Calif.; sister-in-law Shirley Miceli of New London.
Special thanks to the staff at Crescent Point and Nurse Erika Moniz.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Jefferson Avenue, New London. There are no calling hours.
Online condolences may be shared with Sue's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Dec. 31, 2019