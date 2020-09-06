1/
Athena K. Susi
1932 - 2020
New London - Athena K. Susi, 88, of New London died Aug. 29, 2020, at Greentree Manor in Waterford. Athena was born July 30, 1932, in New London to Philip and Eva Kiritsis. She married G. Thomas Susi; he preceded her in death. Together they had a daughter Katherine.

She graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute. Athena was employed at the former National Bank of Commerce and when the bank changed to Hartford National Bank.

Private Funeral Services were held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

For more on Athena, donation information and to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com.

Published in The Day on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
09:15 - 10:00 AM
St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church
SEP
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Sophia Hellenic Orthodox Church
Memories & Condolences
September 4, 2020
Kathy’s mom always had a smile for people and cheerful to have visitors. She also seemed to love music as much as Kathy! May she be safe with all the Angels
Carol McGowan-Reed
Friend
