New London - Athena K. Susi, 88, of New London died Aug. 29, 2020, at Greentree Manor in Waterford. Athena was born July 30, 1932, in New London to Philip and Eva Kiritsis. She married G. Thomas Susi; he preceded her in death. Together they had a daughter Katherine.
She graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute. Athena was employed at the former National Bank of Commerce and when the bank changed to Hartford National Bank.
Private Funeral Services were held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
For more on Athena, donation information and to sign the online register, please visit www.byles.com
