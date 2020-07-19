Madison, Wis. - Attila "Ron" Kalman Horwath, 74, passed away Thursday July 16, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. He was born Dec. 10, 1945, in New London, the son of the late John and Carolina (Gargano) Horwath. Ron married Evelyn Lois Dorr March 21, 1970.
Ron graduated from New London High School before serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in 1967, and later, in 1990, in Desert Storm. He worked as a locksmith at Mendota until his retirement. He belonged to the VFW and many veteran groups. He and his wife liked to travel and took many cruises and tours. He loved to camp with his family.
Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Evelyn; daughter Cindy (Patrick) Connell; son Randy (Mandi) Horwath; five grandchildren: Nadine, Rochelle and Griffin Connell and Kalman and Zoe Horwath; brother Yancy (Kris) Horwath; and sister Judy Ross. He is further survived by nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, 3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison, (608) 249-6666, is in charge of the arrangements. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
.