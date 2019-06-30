Groton - Audrey F. Burgess, 90 of Groton, passed away peacefully in her own home surrounded by her loved ones Tuesday, May 28, 2019.



She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie J Moon of Norwich, Cindy Burgess-Russotti of Norwich, and Tracy Sagun of Groton; five grandchildren, Rachel Moon Lindstrom, Jessica Moon Galante, Robert Moon Jr., Kaylee Russotti, Mackenzie Sagun; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son F. Keith Burgess Jr..



Audrey had been an inventory control specialist at Electric Boat Company in Groton. She loved the people she worked with. She was a very enthusiastic sports fan, especially the Alabama Crimson Tide and the UConn Huskies.



We will be celebrating her life at 5 p.m. August 16 at Langley's Restaurant at Great Neck Country Club, 28 Lamphere Road in Waterford. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of her favorite places, the Lyman Allen Museum, or to the Jimmy Fund. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or to share a memory. Published in The Day on June 30, 2019