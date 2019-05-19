Waterford - August "Gus" Nunes, 90, of Waterford, peacefully passed May 14, 2019, at the New London Rehabilitation and Care Center in Waterford.



He was born in New London Aug. 27, 1928, the son of August Nunes Sr. and Helen Hodet Nunes Burr. He married, the love of his life, Ann Marie O'Connell Sept. 30, 1950, at St. Mary's Church in New London. Ann predeceased him Sept. 8, 2004.



Gus was a 1947 graduate of the former Bulkeley High School in New London. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Navy. His love for the Navy began as a young teen. He spent his spare time collecting information and photos on the U.S. Naval fleet. He was able to fulfill his dream when he enlisted in the Navy Nov. 9, 1948. He was stationed on the USS Newman K. Perry for an 18-month tour of the Mediterranean Sea. He was honorably discharged Nov. 4, 1952, and would ultimately begin a 37-year career at General Dynamics – Electric Boat Division in Groton and Quonset Point, R.I. His continued passion would compel him to start a lifelong catalog of the world's navies that we would continually update until last year, when his eyesight began to fail.



Not only was Gus a proud Navy veteran but he also spent his retirement years as a caregiver for his grandson, Justin, who has Muscular Dystrophy. When Justin became the Connecticut State Goodwill Ambassador for the MDA, it was Gus who stood by his side at every Labor Day Telethon and many speaking engagements to promote awareness. He was soon known as "Grandpa Gus" to everyone either effected by or worked tirelessly to cure this devastating disease.



An avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan, he never missed a game and became a season ticket holder for the CT Sun's so he could continue to watch "His Girls" play when they graduated. Gus was also a lifetime member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the New London Lodge of Elks.



He is survived by his daughter Kathleen Nunes Peterson and son-in-law David of Waterford; two brothers, Robert A. Nunes (June) of Groton, Thomas C. Nunes (Jackie) of Uncasville. He has four grandchildren, Justin Barczak, Eric Peterson (Kristen), Melissa Peterson and Stephanie Livingston; and three great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Gus's life will be scheduled at a later date.



Donations in his memory may be made to The Jett Foundation for Duchenne MD research at www.jettfoundation.org.