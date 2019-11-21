Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Augustine "Gus" King


1929 - 2019
Augustine "Gus" King Obituary
New London - Augustine "Gus" King, 91, formerly of Squire Street, New London died Nov. 18, 2019, at Mystic Health Care.

He was born in New London Nov. 10, 1929, the son of Sterling and Grace Weales King. A veteran of the Korean War, U.S. Army, Gus had been employed as a meter reader for the Connecticut Light and Power Company. After his retirement he had been a handyman for St. Joseph Parish in New London.

He is survived by a sister Grace Gassett of Fresno, Calif. He was predeceased by sisters, Mary Jane Mostowy and Barbara King Champion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, in St. Joseph Church, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery with Military Honors. There are no calling hours.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 21, 2019
