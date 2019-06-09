Waterford - Aurelia Ann "Bunny" Brandt, 81 years young, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with family by her side Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Harbor Village North Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in New London.



She was born to the late Joseph Panepresso and Dorothy Dunn Panepresso Dec. 20, 1937, in East Falls - Philadelphia, Pa., and was welcomed by her brother, the late Louis "Bud" Panepresso.



Bunny was employed for 20 plus years as a secretary at Waterford High School and retired Dec. 31, 1999. Her mission while "on duty" was to make sure each student knew they were supposed to be in attendance and on-time each and every school day.



Bunny is survived by her husband, Douglas Brandt of Waterford; her daughter Michelle Sylvestre of Waterford and her companion Michael Silvestri; her son Michael Brandt of Waterford and his wife Kimberly; her daughter Janine Brandt of Scotland; her six grandchildren, Justin and Megan Sylvestre; Ryan and Ashley Brandt; and Hannah and Kaitlin Cavanaugh; and her loyal canine, Truffles.



The family wishes to sincerely thank "Dee #1", "Dee #2", "Rosie", "Kat", "Dale", and "Bobby" for EVERYTHING they have done to maintain Bunny's "fight" against Dementia; and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor Village North Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for EVERYTHING they have done to maintain Bunny's dignity at the end of her "fight". We will never forget our "journey" together!



Bunny requested no calling hours and a small private service. Donations may be made in Bunny's memory to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to the Waterford High School Scholarship Fund in Bunny's name to establish an annual scholarship.



The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.



One of Bunny's many favorite sayings was "You are going to miss me when I am gone." ~ She was so right! ~ Rest in peace, Gran! Published in The Day on June 9, 2019