Ausilia Casella


1929 - 2019
Niantic - Ausilia "Chris" Casella, 89, of Niantic, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

Chris was born on Nov. 25, 1929 in the Bronx, New York. She married the love of her life, the late Frank J Casella, in 1954.

She was the beloved mother of Frank Casella and his wife Gisele, of Hollywood, Fla., Donna Sanfilippo and her husband Ross, of Salem, Conn. and Karen Vlacci and her late husband Matteo, of Wallkill, N.Y. She was adored by her six grandchildren: Ross and his wife Grace, Troy, Eric and Nina Sanfilippo, and Frank Gregory and Alex Casella.

Chris was the first in her family to go to college. She spent years as a translator, teacher, and real-estate agent. Her passion for travel led her to places all around the world. Chris will always be remembered for exuding grace, elegance and humor in every aspect of her life. She will be missed by her cherished friends and family.

Per her request, there will be no visiting hours. Funeral service with be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at St. Joseph's Church, Squire Street, New London, CT.
Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2019
