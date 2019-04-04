Pawcatuck - Austin Francis Allard, 21, lifelong resident of Pawcatuck, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, April 1, 2019.



He was the loving son of Michael Allard of Pawcatuck and Ashlee (Feeney) Kelly of Hatfield, Mass.



Austin attended local schools and was a graduate of the former Hyde School in Woodstock, class of 2015.



Following high school, he attended San Diego State University.



A passion for all types of music, Austin especially enjoyed the genre of hip-hop. He was an avid sports fan, routing for his favorite teams, the New York Mets and Minnesota Vikings. He loved to snowboard, play football and baseball and the sport of CrossFit. Austin also loved fashion, especially his shoes and street wear.



In addition to his parents, he leaves his twin brother, Justin Allard, of Pawcatuck; his step-mother, Tricia Allard; and his two sisters, Madison and Hailey Allard all of Pawcatuck; his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Patricia Feeney of Sarasota, Fla. and step-grandparents, Dale and Tonja Strope, of Preston; and a host of friends. He will be deeply missed by his family.



His family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5th at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic (51 Williams Ave.). A service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 6th at the Grace Evangelical Church 102 Providence-New London Turnpike (Route 184) in North Stonington.



Following the service, he will be buried at the Elm Grove Cemetery on Route 27 in Mystic.



In lieu of flowers, a scholarship in Austin's memory will be established and announced through social media at a later time. Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary