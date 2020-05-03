Hingham, Mass. - Averill "Ave" Louisa (Grippin) Llewellyn passed away April 29, 2020, in Hingham, Mass., at the age of 91. She was born July 21, 1928, in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. to Katherine (Freeman) Grippin and George Grippin. Ave lost her father in a racing boat accident when she was only eleven and, soon after, went to work.
From that time until her final retirement, Ave always had some type of job, whether it was babysitting, working at the family newsstand in Saratoga, waiting tables at the old Worden Hotel, or pursuing her professional career. She graduated from Skidmore College in 1949, with a degree in French and, soon after, completed her first master's degree in education. After teaching French for a time, she returned to school and received her second master's; this one in guidance. That led to a position at Connecticut College in New London, in the Guidance Department. It was in New London that she met her future husband, Jack Llewellyn. She was reluctant to give up her independence, but Jack finally persuaded her to marry him, and his beloved 1938 catboat, Happy Jack. They enjoyed 55 happy years together, until his death in 2014. They lived for 50 years on Shore Avenue in the Eastern Point section of Groton, building lifetime friendships with their many wonderful neighbors. Ave and Jack hosted an annual neighborhood Christmas caroling party for more than 30 years and would share a glass of Cold Duck with anyone who wanted to stop by and enjoy some company on their porch. Ave was also the long-serving treasurer for the Eastern Point Property Owners Association and a Shennecossett Yacht Club member for over 50 years.
Ave and Jack had three children, Louisa Spinnato (Anthony), of Groton, Bronwyn Nelson (Christopher), of Cohasset, Mass. and Keith (Leslie), of Moretown, Vt. While the children were young, Ave taught art classes at the Lyman Allen Museum. She returned to school once again to complete a Master in Library Science degree. After graduation, she accepted a position at the William Seely Elementary School in Groton as their Media Specialist. Ave worked at William Seely for 17 years, until her retirement. Shortly after, she went back to work in the Groton Public Schools administration offices, before finally retiring for good. Ave cherished her four grandchildren: little Jack, Mats and Kara Nelson and Evan Llewellyn, and had a special relationship with each one of them. She was also very close to her three nieces, Jill, Jackie and Jennifer, the daughters of her sister, Joan and her husband, John McMahon. Ave loved reading, dancing, sailing on the Happy Jack, including an annual overnight trip to Watch Hill, train travel all over the United States, cross country skiing, New Orleans, all things French, art, playing bridge, trips to the opera at the Met, Saratoga mineral water, summer dinners on the porch with friends, the New Yorker, although they tended to pile up after over 70 years of subscribing and above all else, her husband Jack. She was predeceased by her parents, sister and husband.
Due to social restrictions, a small funeral service will be held May 9, 2020, in Saratoga Springs and a larger Memorial Service will be held in Groton at a later date. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Bridges in Hingham for their compassion and support for the last six years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. Please visit the Tunison Funeral Home website at, www.tunisonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or memories.
Published in The Day on May 3, 2020.