Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Avery Silva
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Groton Lodge of Elks 2163
700 Shennecossett Rd.
Groton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Avery Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avery May Silva


2017 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Avery May Silva Obituary
Gales Ferry - Avery May Silva, 2, of Terry Road, Gales Ferry died Friday at Yale New Haven Hospital. Avery was born with Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa.

She was born in New London June 1, 2017, the daughter of Thomas and Kristin Dailey Silva.

Avery also leaves a brother, Mason Silva; and two sisters, Alissa Caswell and Riley Silva; paternal grandparents, Robert and Janet Silva; and maternal grandparents, Linda Barnes and Wendell Dailey and his fiancée Rodriguez.

A Celebration of Avery's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Groton Lodge of Elks 2163, 700 Shennecossett Rd., Groton. There are no calling hours.

Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook, share a memory or for directions.

Donations in Avery's memory may be made to www.EBResearch.org/donate
Published in The Day on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Download Now