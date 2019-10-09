|
Gales Ferry - Avery May Silva, 2, of Terry Road, Gales Ferry died Friday at Yale New Haven Hospital. Avery was born with Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa.
She was born in New London June 1, 2017, the daughter of Thomas and Kristin Dailey Silva.
Avery also leaves a brother, Mason Silva; and two sisters, Alissa Caswell and Riley Silva; paternal grandparents, Robert and Janet Silva; and maternal grandparents, Linda Barnes and Wendell Dailey and his fiancée Rodriguez.
A Celebration of Avery's Life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Groton Lodge of Elks 2163, 700 Shennecossett Rd., Groton. There are no calling hours.
Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family.
Donations in Avery's memory may be made to www.EBResearch.org/donate
Published in The Day on Oct. 9, 2019