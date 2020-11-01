1/1
Avis B. Crooker
1928 - 2020
Mystic - Avis B. Crooker, 92, of Mystic died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Her husband, Vernon C. Crooker, a former Groton Town police officer, predeceased her in 1976. In addition to her husband, Avis is predeceased by her three brothers and three sisters.

Avis was born Aug. 10, 1928, in Lewiston, Maine, the daughter of Paul and Winifred (George) Pelletier. A graduate of Lewiston High School, she traveled throughout the country with her husband, finally settling in Mystic in 1962, where she raised her family. Past employers include the Boeing Company in Washington State and Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut. She retired as a secretary from Mary Morrison Elementary School in Groton after many years. Avis was a longtime member of Noank Baptist Church, and an animal activist rescuing and adopting countless felines over her lifetime.

She is survived by her children, daughter Dawn King and her husband Michael of Niantic and son Laurence Crooker and his wife Debbie of Mystic. She is also survived by her grandson Christopher Crooker; sister-in-law Nancy McKinney; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Donations in her memory may be made to Forgotten Felines, 153 Horse Hill Road, Westbrook, CT 06498 or to the American Red Cross for disaster relief (redcross.org). The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Elm Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
