Colchester - Barbara Alberta Beckwith, born in 1936, daughter of the late Albert and Alice Williams, passed away peacefully July 15, 2020, with her family by her side. She graduated from New London High School in 1954, and married the love of her life, Theodore Archer Beckwith Sr., in 1955.
Barbara and Ted had five children: Theodore Beckwith Jr. and wife Robin, of Niantic, Deborah Copas, of Enfield, Darlene Netkin and husband Steve, of Florida, Georgia Campanello and husband Mike, of Clinton, Beth Langdon and husband Artie, of Colchester: seven grandchildren: Shannon Dow, Nicole Netkin-Collins, Holly Beckwith, Jennifer Netkin, Kevin Beckwith, Nikalas Campanello and Micayla Campanello, living in Connecticut, Colorado and New York; four great-grandchildren: Adian Franco, Jonah Netkin-Collins, Chrisitian Franco and James Netkin.
Barbara was a housewife for most of her life, but in her later years she worked at Columbia Cleaners in Colchester and Salem Elementary School, in Salem. When her husband was alive, she loved traveling to Hawaii and taking leisurely car rides to Point Judith and Galilee, R.I. for clam fritters and lobster rolls. She also loved to have her grandchildren sleepover, providing ample amounts of candy and TV time. She lived in Salem for over 50 years, and moved to Niantic eight years ago to AHEPA apartments, where she enjoyed playing Bingo and playing cards with the residents. She was an avid UCONN women's basketball and Red Sox fan and enjoyed watching the games with her best friend, Cathy Turpin. Cathy was a phenomenal best friend, and our family is very thankful for all she did for our mother.
Our family is very thankful for all the love and support our mother received over the past few years. We especially would like to thank the following: the Visiting Nurse Association of Southeastern Connecticut for all the care they provided, especially her nurse, Rachel Brennan; and Companions and Homemakers. She was so blessed to have so many special caregivers, especially Mary Elisabeth Cupp, who we now consider part of our family; and Connecticut Community Care of Norwich, especially Gisele Wilson. In addition, we would like to thank the staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, specifically the staff on 5.2 for all the love and care they provided. During her last few days, the staff on 5.2 was amazing; they were caring and compassionate. We also would like to thank Ellen Freidenfelds, from Beacon Hospice.
Donations in memory of Barbara may be made to the American Lung Association
. Our Momma will be missed dearly, but the memories will remain in our hearts forever. A service will be held at a later date due to COVID -19 restrictions.