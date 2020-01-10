|
|
Cathedral City, Calif. - Barbara Bingham Scanlon, 90, of Cathedral City, Calif., formerly of Waterford passed away Nov. 15, 2019, peacefully with her family by her side.
She is predeceased by her brother; two sisters; and daughter Mary. She is survived by her younger brother John O'Neill of Waterford; son Leslie G Bingham; son-in-law Scott G Bingham whom both reside in Desert Hot Springs, Calif.; four grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Day on Jan. 10, 2020