Chester - Barbara Combes Buchanan, 91, of Milford, Pa. and Chester, passed away surrounded by her family Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Essex after complications due to a fall. Mrs. Buchanan was born in The Bronx, N.Y. April 24,1928, to William Harrison Combes and Mary Eleanor Combes (nee Angyalfy).
Mrs. Buchanan graduated high school from The Ursuline School in New Rochelle, N.Y. After graduating from Marymount University in Tarrytown, N.Y. with a degree in English, she taught nursery school in Larchmont, N.Y. where her family resided. In October of 1951, Miss Combes married Harry Winters Buchanan III of New York, and they settled in Larchmont. Mrs. Buchanan dedicated her life to her family. As a young family, they moved to Natick, Mass., so that her husband could attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a Sloan Fellow. They then settled in Milford, Pa. at Cliff Park where they were among the fifth generation of Buchanans to live on the property for over fifty years.
Mrs. Buchanan raised six children with a focus on family, her Catholic faith and the importance of education. She filled the house with music, literature and fun. While Mr. Buchanan traveled for work, Mrs. Buchanan provided a graciously welcoming presence at Cliff Park Inn and Golf Course, a business which had been started by Mr. Buchanan's grandmother in 1913. In 1966, Mrs. and Mr. Buchanan moved their family to Portsmouth, Va. for Mr. Buchanan to become president and chairman of the board of the Virginia Chemicals Corporation. They returned to Cliff Park each summer and most holidays, ultimately returning full-time in 1983. Mrs. Buchanan regularly entertained friends and business associates and accompanied her husband on business trips around the world. An avid reader and lover of the well-written word, in 1988, at 60, Mrs. Buchanan opened Mill Run Booksellers, the first independent bookstore in Milford with well curated books and gifts. The inaugural book signing was with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt for his book, "Angela's Ashes." For 20 years, Mrs. Buchanan ran Mill Run, a treasured local destination. Mrs. Buchanan belonged to The Union League Club of New York and had an apartment in the city. Mr. and Mrs. Buchanan were married for 58 years.
Mrs. Buchanan is survived by her sons: Harry Winters IV, M.D. of Allentown, Bruce Stewart and his wife Laura of New York, N.Y. and Brien Combes and his wife Jennifer of Milford; daughters, Cathleen Joan and her husband Anthony Barri, M.D. of Old Lyme, Virginia Gail and her husband Brian Myer of Matamoras, Pa. and Mary Ann and her husband Pete Sacripanti of Purcellville, Va.; and twenty grandchildren and beloved Combes nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Harry Winters Buchanan III; her sister Joan Combes Paz; her brother William Harrison Combes Jr.; and her grandson Luke Lawson Buchanan.
Visiting hours will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in the Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme, with a procession to form at 11 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial in Saint John's Church, 161 Main Street, Old Saybrook.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Milford Cemetery in Milford, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Maryknoll Society at www.maryknollsociety.org or by calling 888-627-9566.
Published in The Day on Dec. 15, 2019