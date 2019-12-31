|
Norwich - Barbara D. Clarkin, 62, recently of Norwich, formerly of Groton, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, with her family by her side after a brief illness.
Born in New London, she was one of eight children to the late Kenneth and Mary (Holt) Graham.
Barbara was a Job Coach for Easter Seals Capital Region and Eastern CT for many years. Prior to this, she was employed with the former Toys R Us in Waterford.
A selfless individual, she was kind, compassionate and always willing to lend a helping hand, especially to someone with special needs. Barbara was also a wonderful and proud mother to her two sons she raised. She will be deeply missed.
Her love and affection will live on forever in the hearts of those she touched.
She is survived by her two sons, Christopher Clarkin and Robert Graham, both of Mystic. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Clarkin.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Mystic , 60 Stonington Road, Mystic.
Please consider a donation in her memory to a charity assisting those with special needs.
Published in The Day on Dec. 31, 2019