Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Frescoln Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Frescoln Wright Obituary
Noank - Barbara F. Wright, 80, of Noank passed away Monday, Dec. 2.

Barb was born in Abington, Pa. to Rees J. Frescoln Jr. and Mariana Y. Barton. She attended George School in Newtown, Pa. and the Philadelphia Museum School, and lived for many years in Freehold, N.J., and Asheville, N.C. Most recently she lived in the Mystic River Homes Congregate, enjoying the society of numerous good friends.

A talented artist, actress, and bead jewelry maker, she was a voracious reader and quick wit, imaginative and full of fun.

She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Frescoln; her daughters, Heather Saunders, Jennifer Stackpole, and Bethany McElrath; grandchildren, Alexander and Taylor Stackpole and Kyle, Nicholas, and Evan McElrath; and great-granddaughter Emily Stackpole. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Wright and her brother Rees J. Frescoln III.
Published in The Day on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dinoto Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -