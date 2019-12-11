|
|
Noank - Barbara F. Wright, 80, of Noank passed away Monday, Dec. 2.
Barb was born in Abington, Pa. to Rees J. Frescoln Jr. and Mariana Y. Barton. She attended George School in Newtown, Pa. and the Philadelphia Museum School, and lived for many years in Freehold, N.J., and Asheville, N.C. Most recently she lived in the Mystic River Homes Congregate, enjoying the society of numerous good friends.
A talented artist, actress, and bead jewelry maker, she was a voracious reader and quick wit, imaginative and full of fun.
She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Frescoln; her daughters, Heather Saunders, Jennifer Stackpole, and Bethany McElrath; grandchildren, Alexander and Taylor Stackpole and Kyle, Nicholas, and Evan McElrath; and great-granddaughter Emily Stackpole. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Wright and her brother Rees J. Frescoln III.
Published in The Day on Dec. 11, 2019