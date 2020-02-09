|
Pawcatuck - Barbara "Baa" Gallagher, 91, passed away at her home in Pawcatuck Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, after a very short battle with cancer.
Baa was born in Boston, Mass. in August 1928, to Clinton and Barbara Biddle. Her early years were spent in Cambridge, Mass., until the family moved to Weston, Mass. She attended the Shady Hill School, Abbott Academy and Connecticut College for Women, where she was captain of the equestrian team.
After graduating from college, she worked as a social worker in Newark, N.J. until her next adventure took her to Stowe, Vt., where she helped run the original Round Hearth ski lodge. It was in Stowe that she met her future husband, Paul Gallagher. They were married in July 1956, in Mystic, and then moved to Massachusetts where Paul was a schoolteacher. Looking for more adventure, Paul and Baa moved to Denver, Colo. for a teaching opportunity. In 1960, Paul was given a Fulbright Scholarship to teach in England for a year, and off they went to Bourneville. At the conclusion of the family's year abroad, they moved to St. Johnsbury, Vt. They eventually settled in Jericho to raise their family.
Baa was an avid athlete and outdoors person. She was an enthusiastic backyard maple syrup producer for 40 years in Vermont and then in Connecticut. She loved sailing, swimming, tennis, bike riding and downhill and cross-country skiing. She canoed and learned how to windsurf at 60. In Connecticut at the clan's summer home, she taught generations of nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren how to swim, play tennis and aquaplane.
Baa was a "time philanthropist" who volunteered her time and energies to a variety of interests. She taught countless kids to ski at the Underhill Ski Bowl; she volunteered with her children's Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and 4-H activities (just don't asked her to bake!), all the while balancing life with three kids, horses, dogs, cats and the occasional pet mice. She was the resident mother to the U.S. Biathlon team that trained in Jericho, Vt., encouraging and feeding them. In the mid-1970s, Baa started and coached the tennis teams at Mount Mansfield Union High School, continuing to coach the girls team for almost 20 years. In addition to coaching high school tennis, Baa taught adult tennis on a court in her backyard where she encouraged a love of tennis to many in the community. In 1979, she was a finalist in the annual community award given by the United State Tennis Association (USTA) for outstanding contributions to recreational tennis and was instrumental in getting the public courts in Jericho built. Remember, "Tennis in Jericho, Starts with G for Gallagher." She also spent many years volunteering with court diversion programs in Burlington to help keep first offenders from being incarcerated.
Baa spent many happy years in Stonington where her family enjoyed summers. In 2002, Baa and Paul retired to Stonington. She continued to volunteer, crashboating at the Wednesday night dinghy series as well as continuing her involvement and passion for tennis. In spite of macular degeneration, she hit tennis balls until she was 89, and still swam in the ocean until Thanksgiving.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Su (Mark), Beth (Paul) and Tom (Wendy). She will deeply missed by her grandchildren: Conor, Flannery, Caeli and Brenna; and her furry children, Damnit, Cali, Jack and Big Boy; as well as her surviving siblings; and the many family members scattered across the world, but so near to her heart. Baa was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Paul, who died Feb. 3, 2003, 17 years ago to day. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the "Road Church" (First Congregational Church) in Stonington.
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020