Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Gunther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Gunther


1922 - 2019
Send Flowers
Barbara Gunther Obituary
Niantic - Barbara (Sylvester) Gunther, 97, of Niantic, entered eternal life Dec. 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 21, 1922, in New London the daughter of the late Salvatore and Agnes (Rossi) Sylvester.

Mrs. Gunther retired from the former Garfield Belt Co. after 36 years.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Ave., Niantic.

A complete obit will appear in Wednesday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -