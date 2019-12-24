|
Niantic - Barbara (Sylvester) Gunther, 97, of Niantic, entered eternal life Dec. 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 21, 1922, in New London the daughter of the late Salvatore and Agnes (Rossi) Sylvester.
Mrs. Gunther retired from the former Garfield Belt Co. after 36 years.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Ave., Niantic.
A complete obit will appear in Wednesday edition of the Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 24, 2019