Mystic - Barbara Harriet Krieger Levine, 86, formerly of New London and Boynton Beach, Fla., passed Oct. 23, 2019, at her residence in Mystic with her family by her side.
Barbara was born March 16, 1933, in Norwich, the youngest of three children born to Abraham and Esta Lee Lazaroff Krieger. She is survived by her older siblings, Edwin and Joan. Barbara grew up on Washington Street in Norwich, and attended Broad Street Elementary School, Norwich Free Academy and the University of Connecticut until the untimely death of her father in 1953.
Barbara, along with her sister, Joan, took excellent care of their widowed mother, Lee.
Barbara met her husband, Herbert Levine of New London, at Ocean Beach when they were teenagers, and they were married June 20, 1954. They lived and raised their three children, Abra, Andrew and Lois on Glenwood Place, then Admiral Drive, in New London. Barbara supported her family as a mother and homemaker, while Herb supported his family working to build his father's insurance business, Louis Levine Agency.
Barbara had many interests during her life, including poetry, art, music, museums, travel, movies, Broadway shows, playing cards, golf, and keeping an eye on the stock market. She also had many close friends that became an integral and important part of her life.
She was a member of the Beth El Sisterhood, and Beth El Synagogue, and, subsequently, a member of Temple Emanuel. She and Herb were active members of New London Country Club, where they enjoyed golf and friends.
Later in their lives together, Barbara and Herb also enjoyed a home at Indian Spring, in Boynton Beach, Fla., near many of their New London friends.
Herb predeceased Barbara in 1995. After Herb's passing, Barbara was fortunate to have the support of close friends and family.
Barbara is survived by her beloved children and family: daughter and son-in-law, Abra Levine and T.J. Gottesdiener of New York City and Clinton; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Sandra Levine of Waterford; daughter and son-in-law, Lois and Kevin McInerny of Georgia; brother and sister-in-law Edwin and Nina Krieger of Hamden; sister, Joan Lazerow of Niantic; her grandchildren, Lenna Levine Kenyon (Nicholas Kenyon); Allegra Levine Turnier (Kyle Turnier); Lee Gottesdiener; and Haley, Connor, and Evan McInerny; her great-grandson, Levi Kenyon; and her nieces, Ellen and Abby Lazerow.
Barbara will always be remembered as a generous person that cared for, loved, and supported her family and others before herself. She will be missed by so many family members and friends that loved her.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London. Interment will follow in Beth El Cemetery, Lestertown Road, Groton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut or of Palm Beach County or the .
Shiva will be at the home of her daughter, Abra Levine, in Clinton.
Published in The Day on Oct. 24, 2019