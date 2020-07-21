Gales Ferry - Barbara Jane Jackson, 79, formerly of New London passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the home she shared with her grandson, Kelcey Bunn.
She was born May 4, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pa. to Harrison D. Lockwood and Thelma W. Lockwood. She was the oldest of three daughters born to the Lockwood family.
Mrs. Jackson was a retiree from Charter Oak Federal Credit Union. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many. She will always be remembered for her generous heart, dedication, and contributions to numerous organizations.
Mrs. Jackson was predeceased by her parents; her husband Leo E. Jackson; her youngest sister Beverly Turner; and her granddaughter Shalonda J. White.
She is survived by her three children, Cheryl Bunn, Harrison Stroud, and William Stroud Jr.; her sister Bettie McIntyre; her stepchildren, Reggie Jackson, Margo Jackson, Lionel Jackson, Delores Diggs; brother-in-law Hugh Stroud; and her nieces Thelma Williams and Angelique Buggage. Barbara Jackson was blessed with nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London, where Barbara will be buried beside her late husband Leo.
Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com
to sign the guest book or to share a memory. Instead of flowers the family would like family and friends to donate to the American Cancer Society
in Barbara's name.