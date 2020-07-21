1/1
Barbara Jane Jackson
1941 - 2020
Gales Ferry - Barbara Jane Jackson, 79, formerly of New London passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the home she shared with her grandson, Kelcey Bunn.

She was born May 4, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pa. to Harrison D. Lockwood and Thelma W. Lockwood. She was the oldest of three daughters born to the Lockwood family.

Mrs. Jackson was a retiree from Charter Oak Federal Credit Union. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who was loved by many. She will always be remembered for her generous heart, dedication, and contributions to numerous organizations.

Mrs. Jackson was predeceased by her parents; her husband Leo E. Jackson; her youngest sister Beverly Turner; and her granddaughter Shalonda J. White.

She is survived by her three children, Cheryl Bunn, Harrison Stroud, and William Stroud Jr.; her sister Bettie McIntyre; her stepchildren, Reggie Jackson, Margo Jackson, Lionel Jackson, Delores Diggs; brother-in-law Hugh Stroud; and her nieces Thelma Williams and Angelique Buggage. Barbara Jackson was blessed with nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Because of the COVID-19 virus, graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London, where Barbara will be buried beside her late husband Leo.

Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guest book or to share a memory. Instead of flowers the family would like family and friends to donate to the American Cancer Society in Barbara's name.

Published in The Day on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Carol Corbitt
July 22, 2020
May God grant you strength and comfort during these difficult time.
David (Anthony) Brown
Friend
July 22, 2020
Aunt Barbara I’ll never forget you. You were always a happy person. The baby shower you gave me in the hospital after I had Leo! So many good memories may you Rest In Peace Love You Neicy
Leona Collins
Family
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to The Jackson Family. May prayers are with you Margo. God Bless!
Chucky Sidberry
Friend
July 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dorothy M. Felton
July 21, 2020
Sending condolences and prayers to the family. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. God bless u.
Gilda Butler
Friend
July 21, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Barbara and working with her at Essex Savings Bank. I absolutely loved her and have such fond memories and for that I am thankful. She touched many lives and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Ellen O&#8217;Herlihy
Coworker
July 21, 2020
On behalf of the Kornegay family we are sorry for your loss may God provide each of you peace during this time
Jeannette Kornegay
Friend
