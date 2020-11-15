New London - Barbara Jean Brockhurst, 66, of New London, passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. Barbara was born Oct. 2, 1954, in Wareham, Mass., the daughter of Robert and Jean (Pierce) Brockhurst.
Mrs. Brockhurst received her Bachelor of Science degree from Brandeis University and went on to receive her master's degree from the University of Wisconsin. She was employed for many years at Pfizer as a chemist, retiring in 2009.
Husband, Robert Lavoie; two sons, Allen Lavoie and Chad Lavoie; and a brother, Russell Brockhurst, survive her.
Barbara and her husband were volunteers with the New London Area Food Pantry, 106 Truman St., New London, CT 06320. The family asks that if you are so moved, you may donate to this charity in her memory. Online Condolences may be shared with Mrs. Brockhurst's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
