East Hartland - Barbara Jean Wallace, 70, of East Hartland passed away at home June 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Theodore and Frieda Wallace. Barbara was the wife of the late Capt. Paul L. Johnson Jr.
Barbara was a banker at Simsbury Bank for many years until her retirement. She was also the manager of the 95 House which her father Theodore Wallace owned.
She is survived by her nephew with whom she lived, Joe Wallace of East Hartland; niece Nikki Martin and her husband Donald; grandnephew Brian Scacciaferro; and sister Penelope Wallace, all of Niantic.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 12, 2020.