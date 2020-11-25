Stonington - Barbara Joe Anne Hamilton entered eternal rest Nov. 16, 2020, her 75th birthday. She had spent her birthday celebrating with her daughters and grandchildren. Barbara was born Nov. 16, 1945, in New London, the daughter of the Ruth E. Matteson and Robert H. Hamilton.



Barbara attended New London schools excelling in her studies, graduating from New London High School. Her summers were spent, usually with her sister Kitty, at Butlers Beach and Ocean Beach and on weekends she attended dances at YMCA. She enjoyed movies at both The Garde Arts Center and Capitol Theater, often taking her little sister along.



Barbara was always willing to lend a helping hand and volunteered at Stonington Arms, where she resided for the past eleven years. She put in many hours volunteering at the food bank, Christmas sale and especially enjoyed her times calling bingo. She was proud when she was able to make the other residents laugh at her jokes and antics. She enjoyed her Saturday afternoons at Ocean Mist listening to live music and dancing with friends, especially her dear friend Pat Fitzgerald.



Always one to stay busy Barbara spent many hours on her crafts. She earned many blue ribbons and accolades for her crafts and took joy in giving them to her friends and family. She worked in the Nuclear Power industries as a health physics technician. She was able to travel with her position which satisfied her love of discovering new places. When she decided to retire, she returned to Connecticut to be close to her daughters and grandchildren. Not one to sit idle she started a small business, Hamilton's Herbalbee.



Barbara is survived by her daughters, Troel Hamilton and her partner Will Gladue of Colchester, Mooney O'Grady of Pawcatuck, Patti Pons and her husband Dean of Westerly, R.I.; her sister Rustie Crossman and her husband John Crees of Quaker Hill; her grandchildren, David Martin, Christopher Buermeyer, Sarah Buermeyer, Olivia Pons, Natalie Pons, Dean Pons Jr., Jake Barber, Saila Pons; and great-granddaughter Simone Martin. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter Lori Buermeyer; and her sister Joan (Kitty) Pond.



Arrangements are made through Mystic Funeral Home. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date.



