1/1
Barbara Joe Anne Hamilton
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stonington - Barbara Joe Anne Hamilton entered eternal rest Nov. 16, 2020, her 75th birthday. She had spent her birthday celebrating with her daughters and grandchildren. Barbara was born Nov. 16, 1945, in New London, the daughter of the Ruth E. Matteson and Robert H. Hamilton.

Barbara attended New London schools excelling in her studies, graduating from New London High School. Her summers were spent, usually with her sister Kitty, at Butlers Beach and Ocean Beach and on weekends she attended dances at YMCA. She enjoyed movies at both The Garde Arts Center and Capitol Theater, often taking her little sister along.

Barbara was always willing to lend a helping hand and volunteered at Stonington Arms, where she resided for the past eleven years. She put in many hours volunteering at the food bank, Christmas sale and especially enjoyed her times calling bingo. She was proud when she was able to make the other residents laugh at her jokes and antics. She enjoyed her Saturday afternoons at Ocean Mist listening to live music and dancing with friends, especially her dear friend Pat Fitzgerald.

Always one to stay busy Barbara spent many hours on her crafts. She earned many blue ribbons and accolades for her crafts and took joy in giving them to her friends and family. She worked in the Nuclear Power industries as a health physics technician. She was able to travel with her position which satisfied her love of discovering new places. When she decided to retire, she returned to Connecticut to be close to her daughters and grandchildren. Not one to sit idle she started a small business, Hamilton's Herbalbee.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Troel Hamilton and her partner Will Gladue of Colchester, Mooney O'Grady of Pawcatuck, Patti Pons and her husband Dean of Westerly, R.I.; her sister Rustie Crossman and her husband John Crees of Quaker Hill; her grandchildren, David Martin, Christopher Buermeyer, Sarah Buermeyer, Olivia Pons, Natalie Pons, Dean Pons Jr., Jake Barber, Saila Pons; and great-granddaughter Simone Martin. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter Lori Buermeyer; and her sister Joan (Kitty) Pond.

Arrangements are made through Mystic Funeral Home. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved