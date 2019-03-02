|
Waterford - Barbara Joyce Hendrickson, 84, of Waterford, wife of Raymond Hendrickson, died Thursday evening at Beechwood Rehabilitation and Care Center in New London. She had been employed by the New London Public School System as a Teacher's Aid and Special Needs Driver.
Calling hours are 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas L. Neilan& Sons Funeral Home on 12 Ocean Ave. in New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, with interment following in St. Mary Cemetery. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 2, 2019
