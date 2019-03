Waterford - Barbara Joyce Hendrickson, age 84, of Waterford, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Beechwood Rehabilitation and Care Center in New London. Barbara was a lifelong resident of New London and Waterford. She was born in New London Jan. 8, 1935, the daughter of Frank and Gladys Dziergowski Rose. A graduate of the former Williams Memorial Institute, she was the wife of Raymond Hendrickson whom she married June 17, 1955, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church.



Barbara retired from the New London School System where she served as a teacher's assistant, driver of special needs children, and school crossing guard. She loved gardening, golfing, reading and spending time with her beloved husband and family.



She is survived by her husband, Raymond; son, Gary Hendrickson and wife, Vanessa; daughter, Donna Wilson and husband, Rich; brother, Frank Rose of Waterford; four grandchildren, Ian Hendrickson, Sam Hendrickson, Ruby Hendrickson, Emily Riley and husband Larry; and one great-grandson, Connor Riley. She was predeceased by a son, Donald Hendrickson; and a sister, Louise Shea.



Calling hours are Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan& Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave. in New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, with interment following in St. Mary Cemetery. Condolences may be shared on Barbara's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.



Memorial contributions may be directed to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.