Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
149 Montauk Avenue
New London, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Church
Barbara K. Kelly


1951 - 2020
Barbara K. Kelly Obituary
Mystic - Barbara K. McCaslin Kelly, 68, of Mystic entered into eternal life Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Barbara was born in New London Nov. 19, 1951, to the late Edwin K. and the late Ruth S. McCaslin.

Barbara lived most of her life in southeastern Connecticut and graduated from St. Bernard High School in 1970. Throughout Barbara's life, she was consistently involved in customer service. She was employed for many years at Cross Sound Ferry, as a reservationist and supervisor, and retired from SNET as an operator. Barbara was a moderator in local, state and national elections in New London. She was also always willing to help her friends and family with whatever they needed. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and all of her nieces and nephews. She loved to be the elf at Christmas time, wrapping gifts and running errands for those who were running out of time. She had a fierce love for her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Barbara was also a passionate reader, her love for anything in print made her the go to person when seeking knowledge both useful and useless.

Barbara is survived by her loving partner and best friend of 20 years, Steven Murch of Mystic; and her always faithful, feline companion, Eva.

Barbara is also survived by her children, Christina (Hume) Pellegrino Jessuck and her husband Anthony (Chip) Jessuck Jr., Michael P. Kelly, Thomas T. Kelly; her grandchildren Anna Pellegrino, John Pellegrino Jr., Anthony Hume Jessuck, Charlotte Jessuck and Paige Jessuck; as well as her sisters, Monica Von Winkle and her husband Karl Von Winkle of New London and Valerie Dittman and her husband Albert Dittman of New Hampshire; and many loving nieces and nephews who will always remember Auntie Barbara.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her brothers, Edwin K. McCaslin Jr., R. Kevin McCaslin, and Stephen F. McCaslin.

Family and friends are invited to gather and share their memories of Barbara at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Saint Joseph Church, 149 Montauk Avenue in New London. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. and interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in New London.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT. 06111 or www.give.cthumane.org

Funeral services are being arranged by Thomas L. Neilan and Sons Funeral Home. To leave an online condolences or share a memory please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Jan. 4, 2020
