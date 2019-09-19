Home

Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Barbara L. Shaw


1931 - 2019
Barbara L. Shaw Obituary
North Stonington - Barbara L. (Lammert) Shaw, 88, of North Stonington passed away peacefully Sept. 17, 2019, at Apple Rehab Mystic. Born in Rockwell, Ill. March 24, 1931, she was the daughter of the late George and Eleanor D. (Danker) Lammert.

Barbara was the backbone of the family and would do anything for them. She enjoyed cooking and gathering the family together to share in a meal, hosting parties and just taking care of others before herself. During her earlier years, she had a career as a bridge director and still balanced life caring for her children and making sure to raise them right as they started families of their own. Through the years, she spent time in her garden and loved all animals, but especially dogs, whales, birds, and her koi pond. She was a life master in Bridge and loved playing with everyone. Most importantly, she loved her family and was a mother to all, she will be dearly missed.

She leaves her son Steven Shaw, twin daughters, Sue Shaw and Sandy Gaccione and Jeffrey Paul Shaw; her eight grandchildren, Dani, Spencer, Luke, Sara, Katie, Crystal, Kurtis and Jamie. She was predeceased by her twin sons, Kenneth Jr. and Richard Shaw. She joins them in rest along with her parents; and her late brother Paul.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, RI.

For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Day on Sept. 19, 2019
