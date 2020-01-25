Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Owsian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lynn Owsian


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Lynn Owsian Obituary
Niantic - Barbara Lynn Appel was born Dec. 18, 1944, in Bronx, N.Y. She was a New York girl who loved city life and any opportunity to go out dancing with her best friend Evelyn. She graduated from Evander Childs High School and married Edward Owsian at the age of 19. Barbara devoted herself to her extended family and community in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. but loved being a mother above all else. Her "greatest miracle" was the birth of her son, Eddie, in 1972, followed shortly after by "the happiest day of her life" with the birth of her daughter, Mary.

In 1986, Barbara moved to Nashville, Tenn. for a job and tried her hand at being a "southern gal." She returned to the northeast in 1992, settling in Niantic to be closer to her sisters, Judy Davis and Lorraine MacLellan, and "Goo-Goo" (her niece Rachel) and establishing friendships that would last a lifetime. Barbara excelled at being a Nana to her granddaughters, Audrey, Charlotte, and Piper, relishing every single moment that she was able to care for them and spoiling them as much as possible. She took a front row seat in their lives as their biggest cheerleader and champion. She cherished relationships with her loving son-in-law Steve, and devoted daughter-in-law Kim.

Barbara's life was marked by her love of God and her strong faith. She attended St. Agnes Church in Niantic and greatly encouraged her local friends as well as her ACOA community.

Barbara returned home to Heaven Jan. 15, 2020. Her absence will be deeply felt, she was one of a kind. Her funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Niantic.
Published in The Day on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -