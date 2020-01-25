|
Niantic - Barbara Lynn Appel was born Dec. 18, 1944, in Bronx, N.Y. She was a New York girl who loved city life and any opportunity to go out dancing with her best friend Evelyn. She graduated from Evander Childs High School and married Edward Owsian at the age of 19. Barbara devoted herself to her extended family and community in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. but loved being a mother above all else. Her "greatest miracle" was the birth of her son, Eddie, in 1972, followed shortly after by "the happiest day of her life" with the birth of her daughter, Mary.
In 1986, Barbara moved to Nashville, Tenn. for a job and tried her hand at being a "southern gal." She returned to the northeast in 1992, settling in Niantic to be closer to her sisters, Judy Davis and Lorraine MacLellan, and "Goo-Goo" (her niece Rachel) and establishing friendships that would last a lifetime. Barbara excelled at being a Nana to her granddaughters, Audrey, Charlotte, and Piper, relishing every single moment that she was able to care for them and spoiling them as much as possible. She took a front row seat in their lives as their biggest cheerleader and champion. She cherished relationships with her loving son-in-law Steve, and devoted daughter-in-law Kim.
Barbara's life was marked by her love of God and her strong faith. She attended St. Agnes Church in Niantic and greatly encouraged her local friends as well as her ACOA community.
Barbara returned home to Heaven Jan. 15, 2020. Her absence will be deeply felt, she was one of a kind. Her funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Niantic.
Published in The Day on Jan. 25, 2020