Groton - Barbara Orkney Kenny, 84, of Groton and Naples, Fla., died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Mystic Healthcare.
Barbara was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Groton to William Orkney and Ruth Merritt Orkney. She married Dana J. Kenny II, who survives her.
Barbara graduated from Fitch High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing at St. Joseph's College in Windham, Maine. Barbara was as an Occupational Health Coordinator at Pfizer Inc.
A graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019, at Starr Burying Ground in Groton.
Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 1, 2019