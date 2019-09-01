Home

POWERED BY

Services
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
For more information about
Barbara Kenny
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Starr Hill Cemetery
Groton, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kenny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Orkney Kenny


1934 - 2019
Send Flowers
Barbara Orkney Kenny Obituary
Groton - Barbara Orkney Kenny, 84, of Groton and Naples, Fla., died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Mystic Healthcare.

Barbara was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Groton to William Orkney and Ruth Merritt Orkney. She married Dana J. Kenny II, who survives her.

Barbara graduated from Fitch High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing at St. Joseph's College in Windham, Maine. Barbara was as an Occupational Health Coordinator at Pfizer Inc.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday Sept. 10, 2019, at Starr Burying Ground in Groton.

Byles-Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.