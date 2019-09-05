Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Barbara Kenny
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Starr Hill Cemetery
Groton, CT
Barbara Orkney Kenny


1934 - 2019
Barbara Orkney Kenny Obituary
Groton - Barbara Orkney Kenny, 84, of Groton and Naples, Fla. died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Mystic Healthcare in Mystic. Barbara was born Nov. 22, 1934, in Groton to William Orkney and Ruth Merritt Orkney. She married Dana J. Kenny II Nov. 25, 1954, at the First Congregational Church in Groton, he survives her.

Barbara graduated from Fitch High School in 1952. She was president of the graduating class of Joseph Lawrence School of Nursing in New London in 1955. She also received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing at St. Joseph's College in Windham, Maine in 1987. Barbara was employed as Occupational Health Coordinator at Pfizer Inc., retiring in 1991. Since that time, she had been active as trip coordinator for the Groton Senior Center until 2001.

Barbara was a member of the First Church of Christ Congregational in Groton, the Groton Senior Center, the Lawrence and Memorial Alumni Association, the Private Duty Nurses Organization and was past-president of the Southeastern Association of Occupational Health Nurses. She was also a member of the Eastern Point Beach Cribbage Club.

Besides her husband Dana, Barbara is survived by two daughters, Jane E. Kenny of Groton and Judy Kenny Whittle of Mystic; three grandchildren, Fred Whittle and wife Rebecca of Manchester N.H., Olivia Whittle and Philip Whittle of Mystic; sisters, Flora O. Bowes of Westbrook, Mavely O. Shabunia of Colchester and Elisabeth O. Wessinger of Saybrook; brother William Orkney of Ledyard; several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded by her parents, William and Ruth Orkney; and sisters, Janet O. Edwards of Gales Ferry and Heather O. Shortman of Groton.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Starr Hill Cemetery in Groton.

Byles Groton Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Donations can be made in Barbara's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Avenue, Hartford, CT 06112.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Sept. 5, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
