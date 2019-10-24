|
Billerica, Ma. - Barbara Rebecca Elion Blair, 85, died peacefully Oct. 19, 2019, in her home at BrightView Concord River in Billerica, Ma., surrounded by family. She was born at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London to John Elion and Frances Sussman Elion. Barbara graduated from Williams Memorial Institute in New London and attended UConn, but her college experience was cut short when she returned home to care for her mother until her death at age 47.
Barbara married Terry Blair in 1954 after he graduated from the Coast Guard Academy and they lived in many different locations until their divorce in 1979. At that time, Barbara graduated from X-ray school at L + M Hospital. She eventually graduated as a nuclear medicine technologist from Rhode Island Hospital and moved back to work at L + M in 1981 until her retirement.
In addition to her parents, Barbara is predeceased by her brother Norman Elion; as well as her daughter Christine Lee. She will be missed by her daughters, Karen Blair of Hampden Ma., Joyce Blair Emerson of Billerica, Ma., and Linda Blair Phelps of Arcata, Calif.; their spouses, Jed Berliner, Bradley Emerson and Kevin Phelps; as well as her grandchildren, Scott, Christopher, Jay, Rebecca, Sara, Jessie and Justine; also Terry Blair and her wonderful friends from BrightView, L+M and St. Luke Lutheran Church, of which she was a member for nearly 50 years.
A Memorial will be held in her honor at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Gales Ferry, at a date in November to be announced soon via http://bostoncremation.org/obituary/barbara-blair
In lieu of flowers please donate in her honor to . Barbara would be pleased to be remembered that way.
Published in The Day on Oct. 24, 2019