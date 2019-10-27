Home

Barbara Rebecca (Elion) Blair

Barbara Rebecca (Elion) Blair Obituary
Billerica, Mass. - Barbara Rebecca (Elion) Blair, 85, died peacefully Oct. 19, 2019, in her home at Brightview Concord River in Billerica, Mass., surrounded by family.

She was born at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London to John Elion and Frances Sussman Elion. Barbara graduated from Williams Memorial Institute in New London and attended UConn.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Gales Ferry.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to . Barbara would be pleased to be remembered this way.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019
