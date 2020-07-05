Oakdale - Barbara Ruth (McKernan) Bourne, 89, of Oakdale, passed away peacefully, as she wished, in her sleep at Orchard Grove Rehabilitation in Uncasville June 29, 2020. Barbara was born Jan. 14, 1931, to the late James and Gladys McKernan.
The family left New London to eventually settle in a home on the West Shores of Rogers Lake in Old Lyme, where the family still resides. Barbara graduated in 1949, from Center School in Old Lyme. She and former husband Carl started their family in 1950, raising three sons, while living and working the Pioneer Farm on Mile Creek Road for the Marsh family. Life changes brought Barbara to work in New London at Kaye's Juvenile Shop in the early 1960s, when life brought her a fourth son. She settled the family in Oakdale and purchased a home at a time when banks still laughed at women seeking mortgages. She worked for Donatello Frozen Foods for 20 years, until they closed. She also was working for Bradlees at night as a front-end supervisor for over 20 years. She moved on to work for Roger and Linda Phillips at Phillips Construction, Salem Earth Products and The Dinosaur Place and even still, working evenings for Ames and Marshalls. She kept up the working pace until the age of 85, when a stroke slowed her body, but not her spirit and her sense of humor.
Barbara worked hard as a single mother to provide for her family - bringing home-cooked meals, warm beds, lots of pets, and laughter and love into the home. She loved music, and sang along to Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jeannie C. Riley, Patsy Cline and Frank Sinatra. She enjoyed her books and her gardens, Monday Night Football, but she loved St. Patrick's Day. Her dream of traveling to Ireland was fulfilled; she kissed the Blarney Stone and walked the Cliffs of Moher.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Carl Bourne Jr. and his wife Olga, of Florence, Ala., James Bourne and his wife Susan, of Oakdale, Robin Bourne of Los Lunas, N.M. and David Bourne, of Old Lyme. She was grandmother to CJ, Casey, Clifford, Heather, Steven, Amanda, Christopher, Victoria, Teah, Taylor and Jordan; and great-grandmother to Scarlette, Sawyer, Jason, Colin, Miranda and Jacob; and she also leaves countless nieces, nephews and cousins who will all deeply miss her. She was predeceased by her parents, James Sr. and Gladys (Bump) McKernan; her brothers, Joseph McKernan and James McKernan; and sisters, Catherine Swanson and Shirley Perry.
The family would like to thank the staff of the memory care unit of Orchard Grove Rehabilitation in Uncasville for making her comfortable, doting on her and braiding her long beautiful hair in her final days.
Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com
to sign up for email notifications regarding service updates.