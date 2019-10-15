Home

Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Emanu-El
29 Dayton Road
Waterford, CT
Shiva
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the family home
Shiva
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the family home
Barbara Segal Obituary
East Lyme - Barbara Segal, 76, of East Lyme, wife of Joseph Segal, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Canton, Mass.

Barbara was retired and had been college administrator at Three Rivers Community College.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16th, in Temple Emanu-El, 29 Dayton Road in Waterford. Interment will follow in Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3 in Preston. Shiva will be observed at the family home from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the . Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of Niantic has been entrusted with arrangements.

A full obituary will be published Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 15, 2019
