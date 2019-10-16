|
East Lyme - Barbara (Freeman) Segal, 76, of East Lyme passed away at Brightview Senior Living in Canton, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was born Dec. 4, 1942, in New York City and was raised in West Hempstead, N.Y. A graduate of West Hempstead High School, she continued her education at Queens College, City University of New York, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1964. Following her graduation, Barbara married her husband of 55 years, Joseph F. Segal.
She began her career as an English teacher at Weaver High School in Hartford and continued to teach following a move to New London, before the birth of daughters Rebecca (1968) and Jennifer (1970). Once her daughters were of school age, Barbara accepted a part-time position teaching at the Drop-In-Learning Center in New London. In 1976, she accepted a position in the admissions department at Mohegan Community College (currently Three Rivers CC), from which she retired as Director of Marketing and Recruitment in 2002. During her time as mother, wife and full-time employee she earned her Master's Degree in Higher Education from the University of Connecticut in 1979 and a Master's of Science in Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1988.
Barbara was a kind, compassionate and generous woman who cared deeply for her friends and family. She was the first to arrive with dinner when someone was ill or grieving. Travel, exercise, reading, studying conversational Hebrew, music, theater, bridge, golf and skiing were among her numerous activities and interests.
Following her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering in the kindergarten and first grade bilingual classes at the Jennings School in New London as well as running the Senior Week program at Three Rivers Community College each June.
Barbara remained a vibrant and healthy woman until diagnosed with dementia and a Neuroendocrine form of Cancer in 2013. She was lovingly cared for at home by her husband Joe until earlier this year when she moved to Brightview Senior Living.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Andre Aubin) of Sharon, Mass., and Jennifer of East Lyme; her sister Ann Rheinhold (Jack) of Atlanta, Ga.; and her precious grandchildren, Spencer and Mitchell Aubin, and Lila Bridgman. She also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Lou and Eleanor Freeman; and brother Michael Freeman.
Barbara will be greatly missed by all. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in Temple Emanu-El, 29 Dayton Road in Waterford. Interment will follow in Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3 in Preston. Shiva will be observed at the family home from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of Niantic has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah, The Women's Zionist Organization of America or The .
Published in The Day on Oct. 16, 2019