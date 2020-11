Or Copy this URL to Share

East Lyme - Barbara Smith, 88, of East Lyme, widow of Albert A. Smith, died Thursday evening at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.



Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home and will be announced in a complete obituary to be published in a future edition of The Day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store