Old Lyme - Barbara Speirs Traskos, 93, of Lyme Street, died peacefully Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. Barbara was born Feb. 16,1926, in New London, the son of Allan and Dorothy (Marvin) Speirs.



She graduated from The University of Connecticut in 1947, and headed for a career in social work. After a brief time working for the Old Lyme Town Hall and United States Postal Service, she joined the family business, Speirs Plumbing, in 1957, and retired in 1991 after 34 years.



Barbara was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme and their Ladies Benevolent Society and assisted with their annual White Elephant Sale, a major fund raiser. She also was involved in the Old Lyme Affordable Housing initiative as well as the Old Lyme Historical Commission.



Barbara believed in experiencing life to its fullest; as an enthusiastic traveler, she traveled through Europe and sought out music and theater venues throughout the U.S. She was a determined skier in Vt. and Colo. In later years, she enjoyed winters in the Fla. sun at Cocoa Beach. Barbara, like all her family, forever loved boating on Long Island sound or cruising in the Caribbean, the Mississippi, and Hawaii.



Barbara leaves behind her beloved sister-in-law, Donna Reynolds Speirs; her devoted daughter, Nancy Traskos Hosfeld, who was her caretaker during the past several years; her son, Richard (Rick) Traskos, his wife, Claudia and her son, Jonathan Conroy (wife, Stephanie); and two great-granddaughters, Sarah and Rachel. She was predeceased by her sister, Winifred Speirs Elliott, and husband, John; her brother, Malcolm A. Speirs; and companion of 46 years, Allan (Bub) Plimpton.



Barbara also leaves special cousin, Janet York Littlefield, from Niantic. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and special friends.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27th at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 2 Ferry Road, Old Lyme, CT 06371



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Lyme's Senior Center, 26 Town Woods Road, Old Lyme, CT 06371.



Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Old Lyme is handling the arrangements. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for photos, tributes, and more information. Published in The Day on Apr. 16, 2019