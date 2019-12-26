Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
22 Haigh Ave.
Niantic, CT
Barbara Sylvester Gunther


1922 - 2019
Barbara Sylvester Gunther Obituary
Niantic - Barbara (Sylvester) Gunther, 97, of Niantic, went to be with the Lord Dec. 23, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 21, 1922, in New London, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Agnes (Rossi) Sylvester.

Mrs. Gunther retired from the former Garfield Belt Company after 36 years of service. One of the activities she enjoyed was bowling. She was on a league for many years at the former Simpson's Duck-Pin in New London. She was a gifted seamstress altering and making clothes, as well as crocheting gifts for her family. Her greatest pleasure was baking around the holidays; Italian cookies and cheesecake were her specialties. She loved playing bingo, solitaire, poker and occasionally, the slot machines at which she was always the winner. She enjoyed watching classic movies and soap operas in her chair. Although recently becoming a wheelchair user, she always looked forward to going to her favorite restaurants such as The Shack and Crown with her family.

She is survived by her four children: Joseph Gunther of Uncasville, Henry Gunther of Niantic, Agnes Feagin of Groton, Barbara Sousa of East Lyme; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by four siblings of which she was the eldest: Joseph Sylvster, Betty Nelson, Frances Denner and Dinto Silvester.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, in Saint Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Ave., Niantic. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, New London.
Published in The Day on Dec. 26, 2019
