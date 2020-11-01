1/1
Barbara (Juers) Terjesen
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Westerly, R.I. - Barbara (Juers) Terjesen, 80, of Westerly, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side Oct. 20, 2020. Barbara's beloved husband of 57 years, Thomas "Tom" Terjesen, predeceased her May 9, 2020. Born June 3, 1940, in New York, N.Y., Barbara was the daughter of the late Arthur and Louise (Finn) Juers.

A 1957 graduate of Thorpe Secretarial Business School in New York City, she worked as a bookkeeper at Thomas Cook & Son Travel Agency on 5th Avenue in New York City until her marriage to Tom Nov. 10, 1962. Barbara, Tom and their two children moved from The Bronx, N.Y., to Westerly in 1970. She re-entered the workforce in 1980, taking a position at the Westerly Savings Bank on Union Street. In 2005, she celebrated 25 years of service to the bank and retired as an internal auditor.

Barbara leaves her children, Lynn Schaufler and her husband Rudy of Westerly and Thomas Terjesen of Canterbury. She was lovingly known as "Nannie" to her five grandchildren: Samantha and Stefanie Schaufler, Nicole and Michael Terjesen and Katelyn Minski. She was an adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barbara also leaves a brother Louis Juers and his wife Sonja of City Island, N.Y.; and a sister, Christine Allen and her husband Ken of Matamoras, Pa. Barbara was predeceased by her brothers, Arthur and his wife Gloria Juers, Robert Juers, Paul Juers and brother-in-law Joseph Houlihan.

Throughout the decades of their marriage, Barbara loved the life she and Tom built. They enjoyed traveling with friends and family. They loved entertaining in their home, and annually hosted Tom's favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, to a full house of family and friends, who always felt welcomed in their home. Beyond raising a family and her work, Barbara lived a full life and enjoyed treasured and close friendships that she made over the years. In her free time, she served as a Cub Scout leader, and for many years was a member of the Sweet Adelines, an all-female barbershop harmony group. She enjoyed bowling with her teammates known as the Pinheads on the Wednesday Night Women's Bowling League, and loved when it was her turn to host card game night with the ladies. Barbara had a great appreciation for musical theater and never missed a chance to bring her children and grandchildren to see a play. Her drop-in visits for afternoon tea were always welcomed and included good advice and much laughter. Barbara was loved by many and will be remembered always for her sweet smile, infectious laugh and loving nature.

A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at noon Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Dunns Corners Community Church Presbyterian, 221 Post Road. (Route 1) Westerly. Seating capacity limits are at 60 in the church, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives, i.e., use of required facemasks, will be in place. Burial will be private in the River Bend Cemetery, Beach Street, Westerly. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home in Westerly is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org ). For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 30, 2020
Barbara was a fun person to be with and will be sorely missed by her family and many friends. I always enjoyed some laughs and pleasant conversation at Mary's kitchen table with a spot of tea when visiting Westerly. Thinking of you all at this difficult time.
Helen L McVerry
Friend
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved