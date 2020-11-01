Westerly, R.I. - Barbara (Juers) Terjesen, 80, of Westerly, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side Oct. 20, 2020. Barbara's beloved husband of 57 years, Thomas "Tom" Terjesen, predeceased her May 9, 2020. Born June 3, 1940, in New York, N.Y., Barbara was the daughter of the late Arthur and Louise (Finn) Juers.
A 1957 graduate of Thorpe Secretarial Business School in New York City, she worked as a bookkeeper at Thomas Cook & Son Travel Agency on 5th Avenue in New York City until her marriage to Tom Nov. 10, 1962. Barbara, Tom and their two children moved from The Bronx, N.Y., to Westerly in 1970. She re-entered the workforce in 1980, taking a position at the Westerly Savings Bank on Union Street. In 2005, she celebrated 25 years of service to the bank and retired as an internal auditor.
Barbara leaves her children, Lynn Schaufler and her husband Rudy of Westerly and Thomas Terjesen of Canterbury. She was lovingly known as "Nannie" to her five grandchildren: Samantha and Stefanie Schaufler, Nicole and Michael Terjesen and Katelyn Minski. She was an adored aunt to many nieces and nephews. Barbara also leaves a brother Louis Juers and his wife Sonja of City Island, N.Y.; and a sister, Christine Allen and her husband Ken of Matamoras, Pa. Barbara was predeceased by her brothers, Arthur and his wife Gloria Juers, Robert Juers, Paul Juers and brother-in-law Joseph Houlihan.
Throughout the decades of their marriage, Barbara loved the life she and Tom built. They enjoyed traveling with friends and family. They loved entertaining in their home, and annually hosted Tom's favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, to a full house of family and friends, who always felt welcomed in their home. Beyond raising a family and her work, Barbara lived a full life and enjoyed treasured and close friendships that she made over the years. In her free time, she served as a Cub Scout leader, and for many years was a member of the Sweet Adelines, an all-female barbershop harmony group. She enjoyed bowling with her teammates known as the Pinheads on the Wednesday Night Women's Bowling League, and loved when it was her turn to host card game night with the ladies. Barbara had a great appreciation for musical theater and never missed a chance to bring her children and grandchildren to see a play. Her drop-in visits for afternoon tea were always welcomed and included good advice and much laughter. Barbara was loved by many and will be remembered always for her sweet smile, infectious laugh and loving nature.
A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at noon Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Dunns Corners Community Church Presbyterian, 221 Post Road. (Route 1) Westerly. Seating capacity limits are at 60 in the church, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives, i.e., use of required facemasks, will be in place. Burial will be private in the River Bend Cemetery, Beach Street, Westerly. Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home in Westerly is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
). For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
.