Tucson, Ariz. - Barbara Thompson Lougee, 95, formerly of Niantic, passed away peacefully March 7, 2020, at Brookdale Santa Catalina in Tucson, Ariz. where she resided for the past four years. She was born Feb. 21,1925, in Somerville, Mass., the only child of the late Alton L. and Hazel (Libby) Thompson. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard L. Lougee, in 2004.
Raised and educated in New London, she was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Connecticut College (formerly Connecticut College For Women). Upon Richard's return from Europe, where he flew 24 missions over Germany as a B-24 navigator and received the Distinguished Flying Cross, he and Barbara married in 1945. She and Richard moved to Niantic, where they lived for 37 years. She was elected East Lyme's probate judge in 1962, holding the office for 24 years. During her judgeship, she served as a faculty member of the National College of Probate Judges at three of its annual conferences. She was the first women chosen as president of the Connecticut Probate Assembly overseeing the 131-seat assembly of probate judges. Following her retirement in 1987, she and Richard toured the entire continental United States in their RV, and traveled abroad touring numerous countries on multiple continents. In 1990, they relocated to Tucson, Ariz. Music brought her great joy. She sang in church choirs throughout her life, performing many solos with her beautiful soprano voice.
She leaves three children, Richard L. Lougee Jr., of Tucson, Ariz., Joan L. Orris of Mystic and David T. Lougee of Great Falls, Va. She also leaves four grandchildren: Ashley E. (Orris) Hargus, Elizabeth K. (Orris) Jenkins, Richard L. Louis III and Nash T. Lougee; and three great-grandchildren, Ladleigh and Maxwell Hargus and Payton Jenkins.
A private memorial will be held at a later date at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Ariz., at which her remains will be placed alongside her husband's in the columbarium. Memorial donations may be made to the at .
Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2020