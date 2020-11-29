1/1
Barbara W. (Green) Smith
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
East Lyme - Barbara W. (Green) Smith of East Lyme, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 19, 2020. She was surrounded by her five children. She was born May 23,1932, to Rebecca and Thomas Green.

She graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford in 1951. She married the love of her life, Albert A. Smith in 1952. After working for Travelers Insurance, Barbara and Al moved from Enfield to settle down as lifelong residents in East Lyme. She then continued raising her family, while working for the VNA of Old Lyme. Barbara earned her certification as a CNA, devoting her passion to helping others.

Barbara devoted her life to her family. She instilled love, kindness and laughter to all, and her sense of humor will forever be instilled. Barbara's passion in life was music and dancing. She made sure her children and grandchildren received a special "happy birthday" song from Marilyn Monroe.

She was predeceased by her husband Albert of 38 years; and brother Thomas Green, who passed away the same day, Nov. 19, 2018. She is survived by her children: Patricia (Stevens) and husband John of Groton, Donna Smith and Jim Brennan of Uncasville, Elizabeth (Gigliotti) and husband Tony of Westerly, Mary McClelland-Barney and husband Michael of Westerly and son John Smith and wife Beth of Norwich; eight grandchildren: Matthew and Shannon Stevens of North Haven, Jessica Stevens of Groton, Christina Stowell of Norwich, Mellissa and Brandon Kingston of Griswold, Michael and Laurie Gigliotti of Lisbon, Christopher and Ann Gigliotti of Westerly, Kelsey McClelland of Westerly and Abigail Smith of Norwich; and beloved sister-in-law Dolores Green of Enfield. In addition, she is survived by 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Known as "Grammy," she will be forever loved and missed.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no calling hours. Funeral services are private Dec. 5, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. The graveside service is public at 11 a.m. in East Lyme Cemetery, Boston Post Road, East Lyme. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Barbara W. Smith may be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, 251 Post Street Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94108. (question@glaucoma.org)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved