East Lyme - Barbara W. (Green) Smith of East Lyme, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 19, 2020. She was surrounded by her five children. She was born May 23,1932, to Rebecca and Thomas Green.



She graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford in 1951. She married the love of her life, Albert A. Smith in 1952. After working for Travelers Insurance, Barbara and Al moved from Enfield to settle down as lifelong residents in East Lyme. She then continued raising her family, while working for the VNA of Old Lyme. Barbara earned her certification as a CNA, devoting her passion to helping others.



Barbara devoted her life to her family. She instilled love, kindness and laughter to all, and her sense of humor will forever be instilled. Barbara's passion in life was music and dancing. She made sure her children and grandchildren received a special "happy birthday" song from Marilyn Monroe.



She was predeceased by her husband Albert of 38 years; and brother Thomas Green, who passed away the same day, Nov. 19, 2018. She is survived by her children: Patricia (Stevens) and husband John of Groton, Donna Smith and Jim Brennan of Uncasville, Elizabeth (Gigliotti) and husband Tony of Westerly, Mary McClelland-Barney and husband Michael of Westerly and son John Smith and wife Beth of Norwich; eight grandchildren: Matthew and Shannon Stevens of North Haven, Jessica Stevens of Groton, Christina Stowell of Norwich, Mellissa and Brandon Kingston of Griswold, Michael and Laurie Gigliotti of Lisbon, Christopher and Ann Gigliotti of Westerly, Kelsey McClelland of Westerly and Abigail Smith of Norwich; and beloved sister-in-law Dolores Green of Enfield. In addition, she is survived by 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Known as "Grammy," she will be forever loved and missed.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no calling hours. Funeral services are private Dec. 5, at Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. The graveside service is public at 11 a.m. in East Lyme Cemetery, Boston Post Road, East Lyme. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Barbara W. Smith may be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, 251 Post Street Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94108. (question@glaucoma.org)



